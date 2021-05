Demko turned aside 38 of 40 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Calgary.

Demko was given a 3-0 cushion midway through the third period and hung on for the win despite a pair of late goals by the Flames. The 25-year-old has won consecutive starts for the first time since mid-March, although he'll almost certainly be on the bench for Wednesday afternoon's season finale. If that is indeed a wrap on Demko's 2020-21 campaign, he'll have finished 16-18-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .915 save percentage.