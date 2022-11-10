Demko surrendered five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Demko's nightmare season continues, as this result dropped his record to 1-7-2. He has been tagged for at least three goals in every game this season, but this was actually only the second time that Demko's allowed more than four. It's hard for Vancouver to justify continuing to start Demko over Spencer Martin considering Martin has yet to suffer a regulation loss in 10 starts as a member of the Canucks, including four this season.