Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Prevails over Canadiens in overtime

Demko stopped 37 of 40 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Demko picked up his first win since Jan. 27 and now owns an 11-6-2 record across 23 appearances in 2019-20. With Jacob Markstrom (knee) set to miss multiple weeks, Vancouver's crease belongs to Demko for the foreseeable future, and the youngster is off to a nice start as the Canucks' preferred option in goal until Markstrom is ready to return.