Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Promoted from minor ranks

Demko was recalled from the Canucks' AHL Utica affiliate Friday on emergency conditions.

Demko's presence on the active roster suggests either Jacob Markstrom or Anders Nilsson's status is threatened for Saturday's contest against the Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage at Utica this season and continues to progress toward a permanent promotion to the top level. Demko was selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft and could have an opportunity to make his NHL debut Saturday and could, in future campaigns, challenge for the primary duties in the blue paint for Vancouver.