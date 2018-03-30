Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Promoted from minor ranks
Demko was recalled from the Canucks' AHL Utica affiliate Friday on emergency conditions.
Demko's presence on the active roster suggests either Jacob Markstrom or Anders Nilsson's status is threatened for Saturday's contest against the Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage at Utica this season and continues to progress toward a permanent promotion to the top level. Demko was selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft and could have an opportunity to make his NHL debut Saturday and could, in future campaigns, challenge for the primary duties in the blue paint for Vancouver.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...