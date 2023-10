Demko (illness) left Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers due to the flu, Satiar Shah of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Prior to his exit, Demko made 21 saves on 22 shots and received plenty of goal support to earn the win in the season opener. Casey DeSmith stopped all five shots he faced in relief over the second half of the third period. Given that Demko was able to play through the illness for most of the game, he'll likely be fine to suit up for Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.