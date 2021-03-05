Demko allowed just one goal on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Demko gave up a goal to Pierre Engvall on the rush, but he was otherwise solid against a Maple Leafs team that had scored at will against the Oilers. The win vaulted Demko to 6-9-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 16 appearances this year. Braden Holtby has only made 11 appearances -- this goaltending tandem could be favoring Demko more heavily going forward.