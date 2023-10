Demko kicked aside 15 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Predators.

Demko picked up his first victory since the opener on Oct. 11 against the Oilers. He had made 72 saves on 78 shots across the past two starts, but the offensive support just wasn't there for him. Demko and the Canucks will look to stay in the win column Friday night against the visiting Blues.