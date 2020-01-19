Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Rarely tested in win
Demko stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Demko only faced seven shots over the first two periods before the Sharks showed a little life in the third. It was still a relatively easy win for the 24-year-old, who improved to 9-5-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 16 games. Expect Jacob Markstrom to get the nod in the first game out of the All-Star break when the Canucks host the Blues on Jan. 27.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Making spot start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Overwhelmed by Panthers' barrage•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Florida•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Shaky in relief Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Wins in return to crease•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting against Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.