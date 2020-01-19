Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Rarely tested in win

Demko stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Demko only faced seven shots over the first two periods before the Sharks showed a little life in the third. It was still a relatively easy win for the 24-year-old, who improved to 9-5-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 16 games. Expect Jacob Markstrom to get the nod in the first game out of the All-Star break when the Canucks host the Blues on Jan. 27.