Demko stopped 15 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Canucks' defense offered very little resistance, and the Sabres built a 4-0 lead before the visitors finally got on the board midway through the third period. Demko hasn't picked up a win in five straight starts, going 0-4-1 with a 3.98 GAA and an .868 save percentage, as Vancouver sinks toward the bottom of the standings.