Demko told reporters he would be back in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

While Demko hasn't been officially activated off injured reserve, that move will likely come Wednesday or Thursday, and he hasn't been officially named as the starter, it's hard to imagine he won't get the nod for Thursday's home clash with the Sabres. While the team may ease him back into action, Demko figures to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the season.