Demko stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Demko bounced back well Thursday to send the Blackhawks to a fifth straight loss to begin the year. The 25-year-old has posted a 2-1-1 record across his four starts, playing to mixed results so far. The Canucks' next game is the Kraken's home opener Saturday, and Demko will likely be between the pipes for that contest.