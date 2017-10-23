Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Recalled from AHL Utica

Demko was brought up from the minors Monday, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

The 21-year-old is Vancouver's top goaltending prospect, and after four games this season he's recorded an impressive 1.26 GAA and .960 save percentage in the minors. While it's unknown how much playing time Demko will receive, current backup goaltender Anders Nilsson was pulled in his last start after giving up four goals on 17 shots, and Vancouver could very well give Demko a shot at earning the backup gig to Jacob Markstrom.