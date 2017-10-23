Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Recalled from AHL Utica
Demko was brought up from the minors Monday, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
The 21-year-old is Vancouver's top goaltending prospect, and after four games this season he's recorded an impressive 1.26 GAA and .960 save percentage in the minors. While it's unknown how much playing time Demko will receive, current backup goaltender Anders Nilsson was pulled in his last start after giving up four goals on 17 shots, and Vancouver could very well give Demko a shot at earning the backup gig to Jacob Markstrom.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...