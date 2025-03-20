Contrary to a previous report, Demko will not serve as backup to Kevin Lankinen for Thursday's game versus the Blues. Demko remains on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Demko was reportedly set to dress Thursday, but that is not the case. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Rangers. He has been out since Feb. 8.
