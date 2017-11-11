Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returned to AHL

The Canucks assigned Demko to AHL Utica on Friday.

Demko was brought up to the big club as a precautionary move Saturday, as Anders Nilsson was away from the team to attend to a personal matter. However, Nilsson rejoined the team in California on Thursday, so the Canucks are no longer in need of Demko's services as a backup netminder. The 21-year-old American will return to his role as AHL Utica's primary backstop.