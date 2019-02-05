Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns home for further evaluation
Demko (knee) has returned to Vancouver to undergo an MRI, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
More information regarding a potential timetable for Demko's recovery should surface soon, but for now it's safe to assume that the 23-year-old American will miss Vancouver's next two contests at a minimum.
