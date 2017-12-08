Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns to minors

Demko was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday.

Demko was brought to the NHL club Wednesday, likely as a precaution for one of its other netminders. However, both Jacob Markstrom and Anders Nilsson were available for the Canucks on Thursday, resulting in the 22-year-old's demotion to the minors. He has yet to appear in an NHL game, but his debut could be just an injury away.