Demko turned away 39 of 40 shots Monday in a 3-1 win over the Jets.

That was the best performance in quite some time for Demko, who entered the night having allowed three-plus goals in each of his previous five starts. Kyle Connor's one-timer on the doorstep midway through the first period was the only sniff of offense for the Jets, as Demko picked up just his second regulation victory since mid-March. The 25-year-old improved to 14-17-1 on the year with a 2.89 GAA and .914 save percentage. He isn't likely to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's rematch.