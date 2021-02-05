Demko gave up seven goals on 37 shots Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Demko's roller coaster season continues. The 25-year-old allowed 16 goals in his first three starts of the year, then appeared to be settling in nicely during a three-game stretch in which allowed just one goal in each start. But things have turned ugly again with 11 goals allowed in Demko's last two starts. He's 3-5-0 on the year with a 3.81 GAA and .897 save percentage and will continue to cede starts to Braden Holtby until he can demonstrate some semblance of consistency. Demko is talented enough to be stashed on rosters but shouldn't be trusted in starting lineups at the moment.