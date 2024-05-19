Head coach Rick Tocchet said Demko (knee) will not play in Monday's Game 7 versus the Oilers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko was believed to have a chance to return during the second round, but this will eliminate that possibility. The Canucks will instead entrust either Arturs Silovs or Casey DeSmith in a must-win game with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line. Demko will have missed 12 straight contests after Monday, and there's been no indication at what point he might be available if the Canucks are able to extend their playoff run.