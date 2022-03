Demko made 35 saves in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.

Demko was white hot all game long and kept his team in the lead through a pressure-filled third. He even made a highlight-reel scorpion save on Esa Lindell in tight on a mid third-period power play that kept the game at 2-1. Demko won for the first time since March 15 (1-2-2), but his overall body of work (2.69 GAA, .916 save percentage) remains elite.