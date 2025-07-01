Demko signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Demko will see a nice bump in salary, going from $5 million AAV this year to $8.5 million AAV when his new deal kicks in next year. If it weren't for health concerns, the 29-year-old netminder likely could have commanded a slightly higher salary -- though two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck set the market at the same $8.5 million Demko is getting. Injuries limited Demko to just 23 regular-season games last year in which he posted a 10-8-3 record and 2.90 GAA. If he can stay healthy, which is a big if, Demko figures to be near the top of most statistical categories during the 2025-26 campaign.