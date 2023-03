Demko stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Demko was beaten twice while the Coyotes had the man advantage. This defeat brought his four-game winning streak to an end. He posted a 1.75 GAA and a .934 save percentage in that span. Demko has an 8-12-2 record, 3.40 GAA and .895 save percentage in 22 contests this season.