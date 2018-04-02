Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sent back to minors
Demko was returned to AHL Utica on Monday.
Demko was called up under emergency conditions, so with Anders Nilsson (illness) healthy, NHL rules mandated that Demko be returned to the minors. The San Diego native is 23-12-4 in 42 outings for the Comets, along with a .921 save percentage. Considering both Nilsson and Jacob Markstrom are under contract next season, Demko figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Utica.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets win in NHL debut•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Matching up against Blue Jackets for NHL debut•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Promoted from minor ranks•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns to minors•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Ascends to big club•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...