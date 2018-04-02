Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sent back to minors

Demko was returned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Demko was called up under emergency conditions, so with Anders Nilsson (illness) healthy, NHL rules mandated that Demko be returned to the minors. The San Diego native is 23-12-4 in 42 outings for the Comets, along with a .921 save percentage. Considering both Nilsson and Jacob Markstrom are under contract next season, Demko figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Utica.