Demko (not injury related) is expected to back up Braden Holtby in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
Demko wasn't quite ready for game action when the Canucks resumed their schedule Sunday, but he's fit enough to play if necessary Tuesday. He could be an option to start Thursday against the Senators.
