Demko (illness) is listed on the Canucks' roster as the backup goalie for Saturday's game versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.

Demko exited in the third period of Wednesday's season opener versus the Oilers, but he ended up collecting his first win of the year anyway. While he's not being pushed to start Saturday, his availability -- and the lack of a roster move for reinforcements in net -- suggests Demko should be back between the pipes soon. Casey DeSmith will start Saturday, so Demko's first chance to get back into the starting role is Tuesday in Philadelphia.