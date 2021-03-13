Demko will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Demko's four-game win streak ended with a 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Wednesday, as he allowed five goals on 45 shots. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has been outstanding in March, registering a .948 save percentage and a 1.78 GAA, with two wins coming against the Maple Leafs. The Oilers are red-hot after scoring a combined 13 goals over their last two games against the Senators.