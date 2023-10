Demko is expected to start in Friday's home game versus St. Louis, per Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.

Demko has a 2-2-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage in four contests this season. He's traditionally struggled against the Blues, posting a 3.14 GAA and a .903 save percentage in five career contests, but St. Louis hasn't challenged opposing goaltenders much this campaign, averaging just 2.17 goals per game.