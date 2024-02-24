Demko is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Bruins are 34-12-12 this season, including 16-5-7 on the road, so they'll be a challenging adversary for Demko, especially given the goaltender's recent struggles. The netminder has lost his last three contests while allowing 10 goals on 84 shots (.881 save percentage). Demko is still having a strong campaign overall, though, posting a 30-12-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .917 save percentage through 43 appearances.