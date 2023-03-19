Demko is slated to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday, with him stopping 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to Arizona. Even still, Demko has been doing well lately, posting a 2.02 GAA and a .929 save percentage over his last six outings. By contrast, he has a 3.40 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. The Kings have the 10th-ranked offense with 3.35 goals per game.