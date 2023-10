Demko is slated to start at home Wednesday versus Edmonton, per Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.

Demko will look to bounce back after posting a 14-14-4 record, 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage in 32 contests last season. That marked a significant decline from 2021-22 in which he finished with a 33-22-7 record, 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage in 64 contests. Demko stopped 20 of 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to Edmonton in his lone start versus the Oilers during the 2022-23 campaign.