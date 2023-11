Demko is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Demko is on a three-game winning streak, stopping 65 of 69 shots (.942 save percentage) over that stretch. That's pushed his 2023-24 record to 4-2-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .935 save percentage through six outings. Meanwhile, the Sharks are off to a dreadful 0-8-1 start, and their offense has bordered on non-existent -- just 1.00 goals per game.