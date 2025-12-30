Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start at home
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Philadelphia, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Demko has followed up a three-game winning streak with losses in his last two outings, conceding a combined nine goals on 74 shots in losses to the Flyers and Sharks. He'll have a chance to rebound against the Flyers, who are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Kraken on Sunday. Demko has an 8-7-0 record with one shutout, a 2.63 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 16 contests this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Grounded in Philly•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First goalie off Monday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Records third straight win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Friday•