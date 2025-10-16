Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, per Canucks Insider.
Demko is set to make his third start in the first four games of the season. The 29-year-old has been sharp so far, allowing just three goals on 54 shots while going 1-1-0. Demko will have a tough task ahead, as the Stars have racked up 14 goals in three games.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets little help in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Cruises to win Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to face Calgary•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Exits ice first Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Away from team for personal reasons•