Demko was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Monday.

Demko has won his past five outings, having stopped 122 of 127 shots. He has two shutouts and a .961 save percentage during that span. Demko made 21 saves in an 8-1 win over the Oilers on Oct. 11 to begin the 2023-24 campaign. Edmonton has registered just 27 goals through 10 games this season.