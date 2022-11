Demko was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Vegas.

Demko is coming off a 37-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles. The victory snapped his four-game (0-3-1) losing skid. Demko has a 2-8-2 record this season with a 3.77 GAA and an .884 save percentage. He has a mark of 2-1-1 versus the Golden Knights in his career, allowing 16 goals on 165 shots.