Demko is expected to start at home against Columbus on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko has a 25-8-1 record, 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage in 34 contests this season. He's won his last seven appearances while saving 211 of 226 shots (.934 save percentage). The Blue Jackets, who are tied for 21st offensively with 2.96 goals per game, are a favorable matchup for Demko.