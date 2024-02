Demko is expected to start at home Saturday versus Winnipeg, per Canucks' rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen.

Demko has won his last three games while stopping 80 of 85 shots (.941 save percentage). He's improved to 30-9-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. The Jets have a 14-7-3 road record, so they figure to be a challenging adversary for Demko.