Demko is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko has a 4-3-0 record, 2.17 GAA and .926 save percentage in seven outings in 2025-26. He stopped 23 of 24 shots in his last start Tuesday, but the Canucks didn't offer him any offensive support, resulting in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers. The Wild are 3-6-3 and tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.58.