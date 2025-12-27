Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko is expected to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.
Demko turned aside 34 of 38 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday, which brought his three-game winning streak to an end. He's 8-6-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. San Jose ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.92.
