Demko is expected to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.

Demko turned aside 34 of 38 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday, which brought his three-game winning streak to an end. He's 8-6-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. San Jose ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.92.