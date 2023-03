Demko is slated to start at home against Ottawa on Saturday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko has done well lately, posting a 2-1-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .947 save percentage over his last three outings. That's in contrast to his 6-11-2 record, 3.56 GAA and .894 save percentage in 19 contests this season. Ottawa is tied for the 15th-ranked offense with 3.16 goals per game in 2022-23.