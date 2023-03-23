Demko is slated to start in Thursday's home game against San Jose, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has a 9-13-2 record, 3.36 GAA and .896 save percentage in 24 contests this season, but he's been doing much better lately. Over his last nine outings, he's posted a 6-3-0 record, 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage. That said, Demko did allow four goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, so he'll be fighting to prevent that one bad showing from evolving into a new slump. Meanwhile, the Sharks are going into this game in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, which has brought them down to 19-37-15.