Demko is slated to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko has a 30-11-1 record, 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage in 42 contests this season. He's lost his last two starts despite saving 24 of 26 shots in a tough-luck 3-1 defeat to Colorado on Tuesday. The Kraken rank 28th offensively with just 2.73 goals per game, so they should be a favorable adversary for Demko.