Demko is slated to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko has a 1.52 GAA and an .959 save percentage over his last two starts, so he'll be looking to build off his recent success. The 27-year-old has a 5-11-2 record, 3.66 GAA and .893 save percentage in 18 contests this season. Anaheim has the 31st-ranked offense with 2.50 goals per game in 2022-23.