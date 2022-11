Demko is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Wednesday.

Demko has a 1-6-2 record, 3.90 GAA and .879 save percentage in nine contests this season. He still hasn't held an opponent to less than three goals in a single game in 2022-23. Montreal has the 27th-ranked offense at 2.77 goals per game, so perhaps Demko will finally be able to end his early season slump.