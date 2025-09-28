Demko is projected to start in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko will make his second start of the preseason after stopping 11 of 12 shots in Wednesday's tune-up game versus the Flames. The San Diego is No. 1 on Vancouver's goaltending depth chart, but Kevin Lankinen should see his fair share of starts in 2025-26 when taking into account Demko's lengthy injury history. The 29-year-old Demko inked a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Canucks in the offseason.