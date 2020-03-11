Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sets new best for single-game saves
Demko stopped 45 of 49 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
Demko was kept busy throughout the game, but he settled in over the final 20 minutes of play and then stopped all three of the Islanders' shootout attempts. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 13-10-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances this year.
