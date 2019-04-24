Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Settles on two-year extension

Demko signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks on Wednesday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports. The deal is worth $1.05 million annually.

According to Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver, Demko -- who went 4-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage through nine games this season -- should make roughly one-third of the starts for the Cancuks in 2019-20 as the understudy to Jacob Markstrom. Those plans could always change if injuries strike, though we at least know he's the clear frontrunner for the backup goalie gig at the expense of Richard Bachman and junior prospect Michael DiPietro.