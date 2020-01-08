Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Shaky in relief Tuesday

Demko stopped 13 of 16 shots after replacing Jacob Markstrom late in the second period during Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 24-year-old's entry into the game did little to change the momentum, although Tampa's final goal against Demko did come on a 5-on-3 power play. This was only Demko's second appearance since Dec. 10 as he missed time due to a concussion, but with Markstrom potentially hitting a slump, the Canucks' No. 2 netminder could see an increased workload over the next couple of weeks.