Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken didn't offer much of a challenge, and Demko turned aside all shots except Tye Kartye's goal in the second period. This was Demko's first win over the Kraken this season -- he allowed four goals on 26 shots in a loss last Saturday at home. The 27-year-old goalie is up to 10-5-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 15 starts. He'll likely get Saturday off with the Canucks visiting the Sharks, so Demko's next outing is likely to be at home Tuesday versus the Ducks.