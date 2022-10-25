Demko allowed three goals on 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

By save percentage, this was Demko's best start of the year, but it ended as the first five did -- in defeat. The Hurricanes outshot the Canucks 39-16 in the contest, though Demko did his best to keep it close. He's now 0-5-1 with 24 goals allowed on 187 shots, only good for an .872 save percentage. The 26-year-old is still a more proven option than Spencer Martin, so Demko should have plenty of chances to steer himself out of this early slump.